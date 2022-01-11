LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Like many school districts across the region, Lawrence Public Schools has seen dramatic increases in illness-related absences at the start of the spring semester.
At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis reported more than 1,900 absences -- nearly 20 percent of the student population -- on at least three different days over the past week.
"This is our reality," Lewis said as he showed the numbers to board members.
When questioned about a possible shift to remote learning, Lewis reminded board members that it has become nearly impossible for Kansas schools to make a switch to a virtual model. State law restricts schools to a total of 40 hours for remote options.
"It seems like our hands our tied when it comes to remote options," Lewis said.
A district spokesperson later told KCTV5 that some of the absences could also have been attributed to vacationing students returning from winter break a few days late, since the semester started on Thursday, Jan. 6.
In a news release following the meeting, the district told families: "The district’s ongoing mitigation strategies include an indoor mask requirement, hygienic practices, safe distancing of 3 ft. whenever possible, air purifiers in every classroom, and a KDHE Test to Stay, Learn, Play, and Participate program. It encourages staff and school families to use a COVID-19 Daily Assessment to monitor for symptoms and take appropriate steps to isolate when ill or exposed to someone who is ill."
KCTV5 spoke to Lawrence parents about their concerns with sending their kids to school amid rising cases.
Ramone Martinez, the father of a special needs student, said, "I'm not sure how other school districts are handling social distancing but I felt more comfortable when my son was doing online classes."
Another parent, Mary Kaczor, said she felt like her son was better off going to school with the district's mitigation efforts in place than he would be finishing the year at home, even if that were possible.
"I think we know so much more about the pandemic than we did two years ago," Kaczor said. "I think my son is double masking, which is the CDC recommendation. I feel good with him going."
