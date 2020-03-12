SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- A second person has tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19 in Missouri.
According to the governor, this second patient is an individual in their 20s. The person is is a Springfield resident who traveled to Austria.
The state of Missouri has reported the presumptive positive result and working with the CDC to get their confirmation of the result.
The first person to test presumptive positive for coronavirus in Missouri was a young woman in St. Louis County who had been studying abroad. It was revealed she had the virus on March 7.
Both of the people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Missouri were travel-related cases. According to the governor, there is no community/person-to-person transmission in Missouri yet.
A total of 73 people have been tested in Missouri, with 71 of those being negative.
The governor said he is in communication with the Missouri Department of Health and Vice President Mike Pence.
There is no statewide state of emergency in Missouri at this time, Parson said. The state government will continue to operate and provide services, although he notes that this situation changes daily.
No other information is available at this time.
