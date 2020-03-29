HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The chairman of the Henry County Democratic Party has died from coronavirus.

A release states that William "Al" Grimes died early on Sunday morning. He was in his 70s.

Grimes was a proud Navy veteran, the release said.

In addition to being the chairman, he was active in democratic clubs and campaigns throughout Missouri's 4th Congressional District.

He ran for the position of state representative for Missouri's 57th district in 2014 and 2016, as well.

Grimes tested positive for the virus on the March 13. According to the Henry County Health Center, he was one of the state's first positive cases.

He was initially hospitalized in Clinton County before being transferred on March 8, at which point he was tested for COVID-19.

“We are saddened that this patient passed away, and our thoughts are with his loved ones,” said Peggy Bowles, administrator of the Henry County Health Center. “Our health center is continuing to monitor this situation very closely. We still encourage people to stay home if they can, practice social distancing and wash their hands well and often.”

Grimes is the 11th person in Missouri to die from the virus. The total on Saturday was 10.