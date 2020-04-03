JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri National Guard announced a new list of locations around the state it is considering for alternate care sites, including multiple spots in the Kansas City metro.

In addition to Hy-Vee Arena and Independence Events Center, which had been earlier visited by Governor Mike Parson, the new list includes the Adams Mark hotel and the Bartle Hall-KC Convention Center complex near downtown.

The National Guard is working with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Hospital Association to survey the additional sites.

The plan for these facilities would be to offer additional temporary options for treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These site assessments are another example of how we are putting plans in place to anticipate needs and support our communities during this unprecedented fight against COVID-19,” Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, explained. “The sites are geographically dispersed to be able to support the entire state if needed and to allow the greatest synergy with existing healthcare systems that can take on the operation of these facilities.”

There are also sites being surveyed in St. Louis, Springfield, Joplin, Cape Girardeau and Columbia.

Col. Matthew Bacon, 635th Forward Engineer Support Team-Main commander and part of the assessment team, explained the locations are be considered based on multiple criteria and noted that the sites could be ready within six weeks once approved.

“Alternate medical care facilities are evaluated on several criteria including areas where demand could exceed capacity (bed space), areas with spaces large enough for patient populations and areas where utilities are available to start immediate construction,” Bacon said. “These assessed sites will not necessarily be used. The purpose of site inspections is to give the state options for alternate medical care locations, should the need arise.”