KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it will limit fan attendance at all remaining winter championships.
NAIA said Wednesday that fan attendance at championship events already underway will proceed without fan restrictions. They will continue to consult daily with state and local officials and will alter policies as needed.
“After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at upcoming championships to only essential staff and limited family members,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority.”
The women’s and women’s DI basketball championships, as well as the inaugural men’s and women’s bowling championships, are also included in this.
The league said all refunds will be issued to those who have bought tickets in advance, but are no longer able to attend.
