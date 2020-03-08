KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — At least one set of March Madness hoops will go on as planned regardless of the coronavirus.
This comes with an update today from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
The NAIA, in conjunction with its basketball championship hosts, has reiterated it will move forward with the NAIA Basketball National Championships.
Division II games tip-off this week in both Sioux Falls, S.D. and Sioux City, Iowa.
“We are aware of the concerns around the coronavirus, but we stand ready to host the championship and are excited to get things underway later this week,” said Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center. “In light of the recent news, we are taking extra precautions in terms of cleanliness. We will be cleaning more, disinfecting common touch areas (door handles, hand rails, etc.) multiple times a day, adding additional hand sanitation stations in hallways and are posting signage about hand washing and general best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Division I games will play in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium, starting March 18.
Each championship host has agreed to:
• Increase venue sanitation
• Public Address announcements reminding all in attendance of the importance of:
o Frequent hand washing
o Cough/sneeze etiquette
• Increase healthcare presence for the general public in the event of an emergency
Additional resources and education specific to the student-athletes and healthcare teams at each of the sites include:
• Increased availability of hand sanitizer
• Mandated towel service to decrease the person to person contact exposure between student-athletes (handling of bench towels)
• Increased sanitation practices in each championship athletic training area as well as bench areas
• Educational tools/resources onsite at each championship athletic training/locker room/student-athlete area
Additionally, the NAIA has provided direction to membership including:
• Practice good hygiene, specifically hand-washing frequently and covering mouth when sneezing or coughing
• If a student-athlete whom is ill, they are to remain at home
• Notify the NAIA of any travel restrictions or limitations that may be in effect for thd region
• No pre-game hand shake with the opponents or officials – use a fist bump or elbow bump instead
