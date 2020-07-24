JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Five people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and three more are waiting on test results following a large gathering that took place in a Lee’s Summit neighborhood.
According to the Jackson County Health Department, the party took place in the Lakewood neighborhood on July 10. There were about 100 to 200 people there and most were high school students between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.
There was not a guest list, so identifying everyone who was there has been “challenging.”
According to the health department, they believe students from the following schools may have been at the event:
- Truman High School
- Blue Springs High School
- Blue Springs South High School
- Grain Valley High School
- Lee’s Summit North High School
- Lee’s Summit West High School
The department recommends that everyone who went to the event gets a test. “Asymptomatic individuals can still be carriers of the virus and pass it along to those at high risk,” they noted.
A testing clinic will be held on Monday from noon until 3 p.m. so people who attended this event can be tested. Email COVID19@tmcmed.org for a registration link.
Parents in the area say that, no matter the age of the people at the party, this was irresponsible.
“We were all their age one day and did things we probably shouldn’t have done,” Jim Schultz said. “Kids think they’re invincible.”
“I don’t know how it probably happened and got that big,” Brianne Henderson said. “I’m sure if they had any idea about the repercussion they might have thought twice about it.”
Lee’s Summit Police confirms officers were called out to the Lakewood neighborhood on July 10 for a noise complaint. When they made contact at the house the partiers left and there wasn’t a report or charges.
“Not sure how much the parents knew about what was going on, but pretty irresponsible with all the information we have,” Schultz said.
Henderson said she’s thankful her kids are in elementary school and won’t be interacting with teenagers when school starts.
“But I just can’t imagine them really going back, and going back safely, with stuff like this happening,
she said.
There’s also the concern of spreading a virus the teenagers probably don’t know that they have.
“Because every one of those kids probably then walked into the store or somewhere where I’ve been,” Henderson said.
