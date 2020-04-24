LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Tonight, we are taking you along for a “Quarantine Adventure.” It’s a trip to a Lee’s Summit driveway that looks different almost every day…
“I grew up loving art,” said Cesily Badsky. “I can remember sitting in the driveway as a little kid doing chalk art. The best part about it is the possibilities were endless. That’s what I love about it.”
Cesily Badsky, who is a graphic designer and illustrator, shares that love with her 3-year-old son Hendrix.
“He has a big imagination,” she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, they started creating something together each day.
“We call it, ‘Art School is in Session,’” Badsky said.
It started with shorter projects but then art class evolved into inspirational sidewalk chalk art to beat boredom while bonding.
“I enjoy it probably as much as he does, so I’ll be out there for a couple hours drawing,” Badsky said.
Through their art, Hendrix can fly like Superman, fight fires like real-life heroes, or travel to infinity and beyond. He can celebrate Earth Day and Easter. He can even fly in Chopper 5 like our own Captain Greg.
“At dinner, it becomes the topic of conversation,” Badsky said. “We’ll say, ‘What can we do tomorrow?’”
