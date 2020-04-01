KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Sarah Lynch is a UMKC Law student who is in critical condition after testing positive for the coronavirus. She’s at KU Hospital where she’s been touch and go at different moments.
Louise Lynch, Sarah’s mother, said her daughter was pressured to show up at UMKC for a meeting at the law school. This was after classes were shut down and things were moved online.
“I begged her not to come. But she said, ‘Mom I can’t afford to get in trouble at school. I can’t afford to fail this class’,” Louise said.
27-year-old Sarah went to UMKC on Monday, March 16, by the weekend, she was in the hospital battling the coronavirus. Louise blames UMKC.
“How do you say for the safety of the community? The safety of the students and the staff, that classes are now moving online and then you force my daughter to come,” Louise said.
Sarah’s mom says her daughter had already been battling pneumonia and had stayed home for more than a week.
“She was just at home, she didn’t go anywhere,” Louise said. “This is the only place she’s been.”
Sarah has an autoimmune disorder, she fell off her parent’s health insurance more than a year ago, so a specific diagnosis was never made.
COVID-19 has hit Sarah hard.
“She’s been afraid, alone, fighting for her life,” Louise said. “She couldn’t breathe. At one point this week, she was on 10-12 liters of oxygen.”
Sarah has been throwing up blood and battling a high fever.
“She’s almost died,” Louise said.
Her mother is going public partially to shame the university, but to also warn other students and staff connected to the law school.
“I truly believe in this building she came, and this is where this happened,” Louise said.
UMKC says they sympathize with Sarah’s sickness and say she is the only case they are officially aware of. They sent this statement explaining the meeting.
“First, we want to say that we empathize with the mother and the worry she must be experiencing as her daughter is being treated for coronavirus.
To date, health authorities have not notified UMKC that anyone else has tested positive for COVID-19. How and where that single individual contracted the virus is up to health authorities to determine. In a health crisis situation such as this, it is imperative that people rely on factual information verified by health authorities.
It is not unusual for faculty to request a meeting with a student, based on individual student academic situations. We are prohibited from disclosing specifics regarding any student’s academic performance.
Finally, as we have said previously, health authorities reported no medical diagnosis of COVID-19 tied to UMKC before March 25, and we informed our entire community of the diagnosis that same day.”
“My only child was almost taken from me,” Louise said.
Sarah’s mother shared emails with KCTV5 News showing her daughter requested to meet through the Zoom app. The professor denied that request and insisted on meeting in person.
The student government president from UMKC tells KCTV5 News a total of three law students have now tested positive for COVID-19. He feels there has been a lack of transparency.
