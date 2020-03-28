GENERIC: Missouri flag
(Associated Press)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are currently 838 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

This is up from 712, which was the total at 9 p.m. on Friday 

A total of 10 people have died. There were nine deaths as of Friday night. 

There are 94 cases in Kansas City and 43 in Jackson County. 

There are 93 cases in the city of St. Louis and 313 cases in St. Louis County. 

For the full county-by-county breakdown, click here.

On the other side of the state line, there are 261 cases in Kansas.

The Missouri governor's press conference held on Saturday can be viewed below.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.