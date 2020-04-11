KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now more than 4,000 people in the state who have contracted COVID-19.
As of 2 p.m., 4,024 people have tested positive for the virus.
109 people have died.
As of Friday, there were 3,799 cases and 101 deaths.
Nearly 43,000 people have been tested.
There are 298 cases in Kansas City and 208 in Jackson County. There have been seven deaths in KC and and six in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 585 cases in St. Louis and 1,568 in St. Louis County.
