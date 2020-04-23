GENERIC: Kansas coronavirus, COVID-19
(AP)

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- More that 270 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state of Kansas and two additional people have died. 

According to the data released on Thursday, 2,482 people have tested positive for the virus in Kansas and 112 people have died. 

On Wednesday, there were 2,211 cases and 110 deaths.

At least 442 people have had to be hospitalized. 

There are now 403 cases in Johnson County and 484 in Wyandotte County. 

In Shawnee County, where Topeka is, there are 98 cases. 

For additional details, visit the KDHE website

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.