TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- More that 270 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state of Kansas and two additional people have died.
According to the data released on Thursday, 2,482 people have tested positive for the virus in Kansas and 112 people have died.
On Wednesday, there were 2,211 cases and 110 deaths.
At least 442 people have had to be hospitalized.
There are now 403 cases in Johnson County and 484 in Wyandotte County.
In Shawnee County, where Topeka is, there are 98 cases.
For additional details, visit the KDHE website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.