KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are 232 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri and one new death.
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 8,386 cases in the state and 352 deaths.
On Saturday, there were 8,154 cases and 351 deaths.
There are 609 cases in Kansas City and 342 in Jackson County.
There are also 76 in Clay County and 33 in Platte.
On the other side of the state, there are 1,242 cases St. Louis and 3,325 in St. Louis County.
At least 82,152 people have been tested in the state. The number of tests being reported online has not been updated since at least Saturday, though.
For more details, visit the DHSS' website.
