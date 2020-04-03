JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri is now at 2,113.
On Thursday afternoon, the number of cases was 1,834.
A total of 19 people have died from the virus, according to the state’s department of health. That means there have been no new deaths since yesterday.
There are 153 cases in Kansas City and 120 in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 275 cases in St. Louis City and 794 in St. Louis County.
The total number patients tested in Missouri is now at 21,191.
To view the full data provided in the DHSS’ 2 p.m. update, click here.
On the other side of the state line, Kansas has 620 cases and 17 deaths. More information about that is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.