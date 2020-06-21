KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri health officials are reporting the state's highest single-day increase of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.
On Saturday, Missouri recorded 389 new cases of the virus.
Over the past seven days, the highest increases have been reported in the southwestern portion of the state.
Missouri's total case count has climbed to 18,003 now and 956 Missourians have lost their lives to the virus.
