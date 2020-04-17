TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- According to the latest numbers released on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas is now 1,705.
A total of 84 people have died.
For comparison, there were 1,588 cases and 80 deaths on Thursday.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 400 cases in Wyandotte County and 358 cases in Johnson County.
At least 375 people have had to be hospitalized.
Also, at least 15,196 people have tested negative for the virus.
For further details, please visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website.
