KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the number of COVID-19 deaths across the greater Kansas City metro surpassed the milestone of 1,000.
The greater KC metro area includes in Kansas City, Missouri, as well as Jackson, Clay, Platte, and Cass counties on the Missouri side.
On the Kansas side, Wyandotte and Johnson counties are included in the area.
For each area, the totals are as follows according to the latest numbers from the various separate COVID-19 dashboards:
- Kansas City, Missouri: 278
- Jackson County, Missouri: 176
- Wyandotte County, Kansas: 178
- Johnson County, Kansas: 285
- Clay County, Missouri (Not including KCMO): 66
- Platte County, Missouri: 17
- Cass County, Missouri: 35
That leads to a total of 1,035 COVID-19 deaths.
