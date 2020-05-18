KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Watkins Mill State Park is right off the Indian Creek and it's an easy place to come and fish in the city. But in our area, there are some public areas that have just opened up in the last week.
When you're out on the water, the rest of the world doesn't seem to matter.
“It's peaceful, you can do your own thing,” fisher Jordan Callihan said.
There's been more time for a rod and reel lately...
“I’ve been off work since March,” fisher Doug Witherby said.
Monday, the lake at Watkins Mill State Park is an oasis.
“It's perfect, it's nice. Not hot, I love this kind of weather,” Witherby said.
Now that school is out, Callihan and Isaac Martin can spend some more time in the boat.
“It's a stress reliever, you know? Martin expressed.
Watkins Mill opened to fishing and hiking a week ago with limited camping available by reservation. The state park's supervisors are closely monitoring crowds over the next few days, especially with Memorial Day weekend coming up.
“They want to be out and enjoy the outdoors. Missouri state parks are a good place to do that. Just be cautious,” facility manager Mike Beckett said.
The crappies call and the bass beckon.
“Just get out, get your mind right, take your mind off things, relax,” Witherby said.
But whether the fish are biting or not, people on the lake prefer the isolation of a boat to their home.
“The fact that they're opening them up is a good opportunity. It's a good time to get going,” Callihan said.
Reservations at Watkins Mill and other state parks are filling up quickly. Right now, the park says the earliest available camping spots are next Tuesday.
