KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new study from Pew Research found that COVID-19 has caused more moms and dads in the United States to leave their jobs.
The study also found that those who are working, have been reducing their work hours.
Researchers found that many parents are struggling to juggle work, parenting, and at home learning. This has caused many to leave work all together in order to focus on their families.
Employment experts recommend parents who are working, keep in touch with their employers if there are issues, and stay on their radar.
