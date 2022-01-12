KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The call volume for emergency medical service in the Kansas City region is up more than 15% from just a few months ago according to the Mid-America Regional Council.
This at a time when staffing at fire departments and EMS agencies is down due to sickness and quarantine. It’s a huge strain on the system that could impact response time to your next emergency.
Many of the 911 calls are COVID-19 related.
“We are pushing about 18 [COVID calls] per day now. And I think our peak about middle of last week was 29, which is the highest in one day we’ve ever had come in,” Kansas City Fire Department Division Chief Michael Latta said.
KCFD has about 160 employees out sick or on quarantine due to COVID-19, more than 10 percent of the department.
“We’re strained to get everything out the door and running like we should and of course that means overtime opportunities. A lot of people working multiple days in a row,” Latta said.
Sometimes the overtime is mandatory to keep fire stations staffed.
In some other jurisdictions across the metro, fire stations have had to shut down temporarily due to staffing.
Chip Portz , Missouri Chair for the Mid America Regional Council Emergency Service Division, says it’s not only COVID-19 calls keeping crews busy.
“It could be people were waiting too long to go to the hospital in 2020, and now those uncomplicated circumstances are becoming more complicated. Because they weren’t getting out and seeing their primary care physician.”
As emergency rooms fill up, ambulances are having to drive patients further away to find an ER bed.
“If we are out of district and an emergency call comes in and all of our ambulances are busy or trying to find a hospital to drop the patient, then we call mutual aid. That other district may be a little bit further out, then that ambulance leaves their jurisdiction left unmanned for a while. And it’s kind of a ripple effect,” Portz said.
Portz says the overall larger use of the healthcare system in general is causing exhaustion for everyone in the field, from the hospital staff to emergency first responders.
One thing the public can do to help, is not use the ER or 911 for anything but emergencies.
Emergency personnel do not want to discourage anyone from calling 911 when they’re having a real emergency and need an ambulance, but they say to not call if you simply need a COVID-19 test or are experiencing mild symptoms that could be taken care of at a primary care doctor or urgent care clinic.
