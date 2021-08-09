LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- As more cities and counties create new rules to fight the Delta variant, school boards are once again deciding how to reopen.
Lansing and Basehor-Linwood have scheduled meetings Monday night. Both boards of education will cover masks and other important safety rules.
Basehor-Linwood currently requires all students and staff to wear masks. Now, the board will look into updating its safe-return-to-schools plan.
The superintendent cites the rising number of cases in Leavenworth County as the reason for needing masks. The county does not have a mask mandate. This is partly why Lansing schools only encourage masks.
Lansing officials are set to discuss changing their protocols. Both districts start classes next week.
Schools on the other side of state line will have to check their policies following Jackson County’s new mask mandate. The order covers all cities except Kansas City and Independence.
The Independence government recently rescinded its mandate, and Kansas City has it’s own. Jackson County’s order is similar to Kansas City’s in that it applies to anyone older than five, regardless of vaccination status.
People must wear a mask while inside places of public accommodation. That includes grocery stores, public transport, special events and anywhere else the public uses.
The county health department reports daily new cases have tripled in the past month. Area hospitals – Truman Medical Centers/University Health – say nine people died in the past two weeks from COVID. All of those patients were unvaccinated.
