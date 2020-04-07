KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Video posted Monday evening shows a group of people hanging out, then shots being fired.
Gun shots rang out near a park at 67th and Paseo around 7:30. Kansas City police said no one was hurt, no one filed a report and no one was at the park when they arrived to investigate.
“The call was what we call unfounded, so they did not find any evidence there at the scene or any victims reporting to have been injured or shot at,” Sargent Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department said.
That means there won’t be an investigation. Police don’t know if shots were fired at someone or into the air, and that concerns Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
“This is the work that frankly when we talk about our first responders that they are dealing with right now this is not just a time where they get to focus on one thing, we continue to have violent crime in this city, we continue to have fires, we continue to have a number of issues. This is why we need everybody’s help,” Lucas said.
Kansas City police said homicides and non-deadly shootings are up for the year, while calls for service for life-threatening situations are down slightly.
KCTV5 News talked to a woman who lives nearby, she says the shooting needs to stop because people don’t realize what it’s like to bury someone until it’s too late.
“First of all, we’re supposed to be quarantined and we’re supposed to be inside, so they shouldn’t be hanging out number one. Number two, the gun violence is really out of control in Kansas City,” the woman said.
Police say it’s hard to tell from the video if the group was violating the social distancing order. Last week, Kansas City police stepped up patrols at parks to make sure people aren’t gathering and of that.
“Last night is a great example that’s an instance that we would want to avoid a situation like that before it even starts, so we are encouraging officers as they’re out and about on their regular patrols to go through parks and areas where people may be prone to gather and just encourage them to kind of move along and observe their social distance and follow the regulations,” Becchina said.
