Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, Spikevax, has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, according to news releases from the FDA and Moderna.
Spikevax is now approved for use in people ages 18 and older. It is not approved or authorized for use in younger individuals.
Moderna's is the second Covid-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the FDA. Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, has already been approved for use in people 16 and older, and authorized for use in individuals ages 5 to 15.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
