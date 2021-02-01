SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV5) -- A lawmaker from Southwest Missouri faces federal fraud charges connected to COVID-19 treatments she promoted.
U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison announced the charges against MO State Rep. Patricia Derges. The investigation began as a result of false or misleading statements made by Derges in April 2020 to a Springfield television station regarding her potential use of stem cells to treat COVID-19.
Derges, who is not a physician but is licensed as an assistant physician, operates three Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations in Springfield, Ozark, and Branson. The federal indictment charges Derges with 8 counts of wire fraud related to 5 specific victims. These victims were among those who lost a total of nearly $200,000 in the fraud scheme, which lasted from December 2018 to May 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.