JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday that would begin mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

According to the governors Facebook page, “mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”

Additional details of the Missouri National Guard’s involvement weren’t readily available.

Missouri has now recorded its ninth death in the coronavirus outbreak. The latest victim is a woman in her 80s, the St. Louis County officials said.