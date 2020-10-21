JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a special session on a supplemental budget bill that will begin on November 5, 2020.
Since the General Assembly passed the fiscal year 2021 budget in May, additional federal funding has been made available to the state, the governor announced. This is including funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The supplemental budget will provide access to this funding, which is intended to appropriate additional resources to respond to the coronavirus.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Governor Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”
The supplemental budget contains funding for several items, including the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants, and child support payments, among others, a release said.
