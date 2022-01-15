KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Saturday testing clinic hosted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been canceled due to snow.
The clinic, located at 4501 Emanual Cleaver II Blvd., normally runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. However, because of the inclement weather, DHSS has decided to cancel today's event.
They've also decided to cancel testing clinics in St. Louis.
To find out the latest information on testing clinics hosted by the DHSS, visit health.mo.gove/communitytest and find a clinic near you.
