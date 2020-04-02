COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri-Columbia says they have postponed commencement festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was originally held May 15-17.
Instead, a virtual celebration will take place in May to honor the hard work and accomplishments of the graduating Tigers.
"Faculty and staff are hard at work to make this remote ceremony meaningful and accessible to the Tiger family around the world. Additionally, all graduates will be invited back to campus for an in-person ceremony at a later date," the university posted on their website.
More details will be posted about each of the celebrations as they become available.
