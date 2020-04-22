COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – Students from schools and colleges across the country are learning remotely due to COVID-19, but one local university says it will welcome people back to campus this fall.

In a letter sent Wednesday, University of Missouri – Columbia Interim Chancellor Mun Choi announced that in-person classes are expected to resume this fall.

The plan to continue remote classes for the upcoming summer semester will remain in place.

The coronavirus pandemic had already pushed students off campus for the spring and led university officials to postpone commencement ceremonies.

Choi noted that the university if working with public health officials as well as the school’s own experts to develop plans that will account for the “new normal” students have become accustomed to during this pandemic.

The chancellor also said crews were working to disinfect campus buildings and clean offices and that he expected faculty and staff to return after health officials determine cases reach new stages of decline.

Choi also said new social distancing procedures for classes, meetings and research were being created.

This plan is not 100 percent certain, however. Choi noted that “flexibility” was required based on the “evolving public health situation” and how it impacts students, faculty and staff.