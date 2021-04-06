JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri's first case of the B.1.351 variant of COVID-19, the so-called "South African variant," has been identified in Jackson County.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the variant was identified from a sample from an adult living in Jackson County. No further information is available about the patient.
The variant was determined through whole genome sequencing conducted by a commercial laboratory.
According to the CDC, 374 cases of the variant have been reported in the U.S. At least 34 states have identified cases so far.
The U.K. variant of the virus, B.1.1.7, was detected in Missouri back in February 2021. There are currently 35 cases in the state.
“We continue to encourage prevention measures to be in place as we identify more positive cases of these variants,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the DHSS. “We also continue to ask that individuals consider getting vaccinated when they are able. The vaccines that are currently available in the United States appear to be effective against these variant viruses.”
