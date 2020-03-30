JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – State officials said Monday afternoon that Missouri has officially topped 1,000 cases of COVID-19, with 13 deaths attributed to the disease.
The highest number of cases is in St. Louis County with 366, followed by Kansas City with 100 and city of St. Louis with 91.
Out of the 1,035 cases, 970 are of an unknown contact point. There are cases in every age range in the state, including 41 cases of patients under 20 years of age.
The three age groups with the highest number of cases are 50-54 with 115 cases, 55-59 with 107 cases and 20-24 with 105 cases.
Missouri has ran approximately 14,107 test so far in all labs across the state. In total, 63 of Missouri’s 114 counties have seen positive cases.
This is a developing story.
