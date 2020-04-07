JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – The number of cases and deaths in Missouri attributed to COVID-19 topped new milestones Tuesday, with state health officials saying there are more than 3,000 confirmed positives and 53 deaths.

In addition to the health impact to Missourians, Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday that more than 100,000 people have filed for unemployment in the past week.

The governor said that the $600 federal supplements will be in unemployment payments as early as the week of April 12.

Parson said he is directing the Missouri Department of Labor to implement an emergency rule that will cover any first responder who would contract COVID-19 under workers compensation plans, saying in a tweet that the first responders have “a job most people don’t want to do, but others expect them to do it.”

More than half of the cases are currently tracking in the St. Louis metro area, with more than 1,200 cases in St. Louis County alone.

There are around 450 cases between Kansas City and the four counties in metro area.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, lawmakers returned to the Capitol to pass an emergency funding bill to give the state money to respond to the coronavirus.