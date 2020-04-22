JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that health officials in Missouri will start using a tool from search-giant Google to connect health care workers with personal protective equipment.
State health officials worked with the Missouri Hospital Association to develop the tool, which will better connect hospital with Missouri-based manufactures and suppliers.
The state Department of Economic Development also contributed, spending the last month compiling interest and information from more than 200 PPE makers in Missouri and getting them in the system.
At the same time the MHA and state health officials reached out to health care providers to test access to the system and to make sure they were seeing the manufacturer information.
“It’s vital that we keep our health care workers as protected as possible in the fight against COVID-19,” Parson said in a release. “Manufacturers across the state have answered the call to help protect our health care workers, and we are committed to doing all we can to get this equipment into the hands of those that need it.”
Missouri companies wanting to manufacture or supply PPE and join the system can learn more at DED.Mo.gov/HowToHelp.
