KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Around noon Monday, one car per every five miles could be seen along Interstate 70. They were activists all part of a group called KC Tenants.
According to @KCTenants they’re demanding: the Governor cancel rents/mortgages, issue a statewide eviction moratorium, end utility shutoffs and mandate expansion of utility services, and provide homes and services for people experiencing homelessness. @KCTV5 #i70takeover https://t.co/hIr43KFLXx— Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) April 20, 2020
after car lined I-70 from Kansas City to St. Louis. A time period used to protest, and to put pressure on Governor Mike Parson.
“Governor Parson said he would address the issue of housing if he saw it as an issue. We need him to know, from end to end, top to bottom, Missouri, this is an issue,” leader with KC Tenants Jenay Manley said.
Many held homemade signs, others displayed messages on overpasses.
“We want to cancel rent and mortgages. A suspension on utilities. We’re also asking for all utilities that have been shut off to be turned back on,” Manley said.
Some called this protest by the roadside dangerous. Protestors say it was the right spot to get their point across.
“From KC to St Louis, from side to side is a representation of how much of an issue this is. It doesn’t just happen in pockets. It’s happening everywhere. People are struggling everywhere,” Manley said.
And while this struggling single mother of two works to afford rent, she hopes her efforts to get her voice heard won’t go unanswered.
“I have rent due and no one else is going to pay it. And I have a babysitter to pay. And I just...I don’t know what to do,” Manley said.
Some protestors only had the chance to be on the side of the highway for a couple minutes before being ushered off the side of the interstate by Kansas City police for being an unauthorized car.
You also have to consider the landlords in all this. One reached out to KCTV5 News saying he can't afford to not be paid rent, unless the state wants to cut him a check on his tenants behalf.
