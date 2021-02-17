JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- The Missouri State Teachers Association is fighting to get teachers prioritized higher in the state’s vaccination rollout.
Thus far they haven’t had any luck, but the now growing national debate to get teachers vaccinated has doctors talking.
“They have worked harder trying to teach virtually or trying to teach from a hybrid situation than they ever have in the past,” says Todd Fuller a spokesperson for the Missouri State Teachers Association.
That’s why he along with the association is trying to help get educators in Missouri back in the classroom safely, starting with getting them vaccinated.
“Every state that touches Missouri other than Oklahoma has already started to vaccinate teachers,” says Fuller.
That includes Kansas, which is currently vaccinating teachers in their phase 2 rollout.
Meanwhile in Missouri teachers are in phase 1B-Tier 3 which is a ways out.
First the state must get through phase 1A and 1B Tiers 1 and 2.
“It should be happening now so we can finish the school year strong,” says Fuller.
President Joe Biden set a goal of reopening schools during his first 100 days, today he clarified he means kids kindergarten through 8th grade.
The president also thinks teachers should be given a higher priority for the vaccine, but infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the vaccine should not be required for reopening schools.
"You want to put a good effort to get as many as you can as quickly as you can but you don't want to essentially have nobody in school until all of the teachers get vaccinated,” says Fauci.
Doctors from the University of Kansas Health system agree.
“It has been shown that since school got back in that those other issues are more important and that’s the de-densification, decreasing the amount of people in that square footage, wearing the masks at all times,” says Dr. Dana Hawkinson from University of Kansas Health System.
Fuller says taking those steps aren’t always possible in a classroom, and that’s why schools have been forced to constantly switch between in-person and hybrid learning.
“We do know something that works we do know something that has been working around not just Missouri but around the U.S. and around the world and that’s vaccination,” says Fuller.
Fuller says back in January the association sent a letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson requesting teachers be prioritized higher in the vaccine rollout
Just last week some teachers sent another letter as well but thus far no change has been made.
We reached out to Governor Parson’s office about the associations fight for change and Parson’s Communications Director Kelli Jones responded with this statement below:
"Governor Parson and his administration are doing everything they can to vaccinate as many Missourians as quickly as possible, and they look forward to the day when supply increases to the point where Missouri teachers can be vaccinated. Right now, Missouri must remain committed to protecting the more than 3 million senior citizens, health care providers, first responders, and those with underlying health conditions who are currently eligible for the vaccine. It is critical that they prioritize those most vulnerable with the limited amount of vaccine currently available. Recent CDC reports indicate that COVID-19 transmission in schools is low and in-person learning does not commonly increase community spread. In Missouri, it has been proven that with proper COVID-19 preventive measures in place, schools offer a controlled and structured environment that is unlikely to increase the risk of students or teachers contracting COVID-19. This administration remains hard at work to achieve the goal of providing the COVID-19 vaccine to EVERY Missourian who wants it as soon as possible."
