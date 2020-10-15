JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the state has submitted its plan for administering COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC.
"Missouri’s planning efforts are based upon CDC guidance to anticipate a phased availability of vaccines within the state," a release said. "Recognizing the likelihood of limited availability, Missouri’s plan first focuses the initial doses toward reducing or stopping death and disability by reducing the stress on health care systems caring for affected patients."
"The state plans to collaborate with health care systems and pharmacy and community partners to vaccinate long-term care facility staff and other health care workers," the release said.
“Missouri’s long-term care facilities employ tens of thousands of essential health care workers dedicated to caring for our residents who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their age and underlying health conditions,” said Nikki Strong, Executive Director of the Missouri Health Care Association. “The asymptomatic nature of this virus makes it difficult to keep it from entering long-term care facilities through these essential staff. We applaud Governor Parson and his team for recognizing this and developing a vaccination plan that puts the staff and residents in Missouri’s long-term care facilities at the highest level of priority once a proven vaccine is available.”
"Simultaneously, efforts will be made to reach essential workers in schools and critical businesses," the release said.
"As availability continues to increase, the plan’s final phase will help ensure every Missourian who wants a vaccination is able to obtain one," it adds.
Missouri's full plan can be viewed below or by clicking here.
