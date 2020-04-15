LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) - Every day KCTV5 News is tracking the latest number of coronavirus cases and deaths to keep you informed about the situation in our communities. Each number you see represents a person with family and friends who love them.
Jan Wrisinger’s family members say their matriarch was a generational gem. She made friends fast and she adored Patrick Mahomes. While raising her sons in Lexington, Missouri, her door was always open for neighborhood kids.
“She was a caretaker to all. She was a friend to all,” Wrisinger’s son Tony Wrisinger said.
Her son Tony says as a waitress in the1960’s Wrisinger took extra care of Representative Ike Skelton who was a lawyer at the time. Skelton had difficulty using his arms after contradicting polio as a child.
“Whenever he would come in with his future wife, my mom would cut his steak for him and put it back together, so it looked like nothing had been done. Ike remembered that forever for 40 years down the road every year she’d get a Christmas card from Ike,” Tony said.
Someone who spent her life nurturing others could not be comforted when she was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19 because of hospital visitor restrictions.
“Our worry of her being there taking this on all alone. When normally, one of us would have been there 24-7,” Tony said. “There is no closure. There is no goodbye. There is no her looking at her four sons to have the opportunity to say, ‘I love you.’”
The family takes comfort in hundreds of messages from those who knew Wrisinger. Only ten people could attend her funeral services. They encourage everyone to follow stay-at-home orders.
“It is a horrible, horrible disease. It is the real deal,” Tony said. “Just love on your friends, your family. Tell them you love them.”
Her family is carrying on her legacy through the Jan Wrisinger “Share The Love” Fund that will be used to share random of acts of kindness with local children including paying off school lunch debt and fees for organized sports and camps.
“She could be sitting next to a millionaire or Joe six-pack and she would treat them all the same. They all loved her just for her. You always felt good when you sat next to Jan. You always made a friend,” Tony said.
