JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Governor Mike Parson said a patient from Columbia is Missouri’s first death from the coronavirus.

Mayor Brian Treece of Columbia said that the patient had been diagnosed Tuesday with a travel-related case of the coronavirus.

Wednesday morning, the family of the patient called 911, and Boone County paramedics responded to the home and took the patient to University Hospital on the campus of the University of Missouri where the patient died Wednesday morning.

The medical personnel who responded to the call were notified of the diagnosis before entering the patient's home and were wearing personal protective equipment per pandemic guidelines.

The first responders were then put into isolation at the hospital and have been screened for coronavirus. The are currently under quarantine in Boone County.

Kansas has also had one death from this disease.

