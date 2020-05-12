FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Schools are going to look very different when students head back in the fall, and the Missouri School Board Association is releasing advice for local districts to help with the change.
KCTV5 News spoke with a member of the school board association who is with Blue Springs Schools, and she points out the importance of students being in school buildings.
20% of all student’s lack internet access across the state, it could be because of the expense or where they live, but that’s a very large chunk of students.
The other consideration is that hotline calls are down. Schools are a huge safety net for kids to catch those problems.
Schools also provide all sorts of social services to kids and emotional health and wellbeing.
While students are learning from home, schools are being deep cleaned and reorganized. Every district will have their own plan.
A 96-page report states smart things like sanitizing backpacks and implementing handwashing times. Also spreading out times for when students eat so maybe you can cut the numbers in the lunchroom.
There is also a discussion of busses. Bus stops are going to be a place where kids congregate, and busses are often packed.
Some other suggestions include, considering year-round schools with alternating breaks, have elementary school in person and older students work online, reorganize and revise and possibly cancel extra circular actives like band, choir, orchestra, sports, after school activities.
