JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A Missouri state lawmaker who is running for Congress has announced that her husband has died after the couple was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Republican State Rep. Sara Walsh, of Ashland, thanked everyone who had prayed for her husband, Steve Walsh, in announcing Thursday in a tweet that he had died. He was 63.
It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/135IWfgC7s— Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) August 19, 2021
Sara Walsh, who is running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s 4th congressional district seat, said over the weekend that she had recovered and was out of quarantine. Neither she nor her husband, who served as Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Walsh said previously that she did not get the vaccine because it has not been fully approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and she was concerned about risk factors, although research has shown it is safe.
KRCG-TV reported that she also said she had friends who had negative reactions to the vaccine and she was not concerned about being vaccinated because she had been healthy since the pandemic began.
She said in earlier tweets that her husband was “very sick and is in the hospital" and described him as her “sweet love and my best friend in the whole world."
Hartzler issued the following statement Thursday morning:
I am saddened at the loss of Steve Walsh, who served my office and Missouri’s Fourth District admirably for the past decade. Since day one, Steve has been a key member of my team, serving previously as Press Secretary before his current role as Field Representative.
We loved Steve for his enormous heart, passion for life, and the joy he brought to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. His love of God and his beautiful wife, Sara, was undeniable.
Steve will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on with those who were blessed to know him.
I ask that the Walsh family be given privacy during this difficult time.
