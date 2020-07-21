KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the state has added 1,138 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.
The department said the state now has 34,762 confirmed cases with 1,143 deaths.
St. Louis has the most cases with 9,104, Kansas City has recorded 3,924 and Jackson County has 1,988.
According to the state, there are 3,927 confirmed cases for Missourians between the ages of 20-24.
18,735 cases are female, 15,772 are male and 255 are unknown.
On Monday, they Kansas City Health Department told the Kansas City School District that in-person school is not advised.
