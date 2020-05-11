KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The department said the state now has 9,918 confirmed cases with 488 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 3,828, Kansas City has recorded 783 and Jackson County has 401.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

5,348 cases are female and 4,506 are male with 64 cases being unknown.

On Sunday, there were a total of 9,844 confirmed cases with 482 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.