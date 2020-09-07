FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.
The department said the state now has 94,340 confirmed cases with 1,659 deaths. In the last 24 hours, there have been 906 confirmed cases with one death.
St. Louis has the most cases with 19,900, Kansas City has recorded 9,808 and Jackson County has 6,038.
According to the state, the average age of COVID-19 patients is 42 years old.
49,128 cases are female and 41,543 are male and 3,669 are unknown.
If you would like more information, head to the MDHSS website.
