JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the first case of the UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state of Missouri.
They said the variant, named B.1.1.7, was identified in a sample from an adult living in Marion County in northeastern Missouri.
No further information can be provided about the patient due to privacy.
“We were notified today of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.
A release from the DHSS also says, "According to the CDC, this particular variant is associated with increased transmissibility, meaning it can spread more quickly. Early reports found no evidence to suggest that this variant has any impact on the severity of disease or vaccine efficacy."
Kansas reported its first case of the UK variant on Thursday. That sample had come from a student-athlete at Fort Hays State University.
The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the U.K in September 2020.
