KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The department said the state now has 8,754 confirmed cases with 358 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 3,419, Kansas City has recorded 659 and Jackson County has 351.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

4,688 cases are female and 4,003 are male with 63 cases being unknown.

On Sunday, there were a total of 8,386 confirmed cases with 352 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.