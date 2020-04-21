KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The department said the state now has 5,941 confirmed cases with 189 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 2,333, Kansas City has recorded 438 and Jackson County has 279.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

3,197 cases are female and 2,674 are male with 70 cases being unknown.

On Monday, there were a total of 5,807 confirmed cases with 177 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.