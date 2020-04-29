KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The department said the state now has 7,425 confirmed cases with 318 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 3,008, Kansas City has recorded 520 and Jackson County has 313.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

4,037 cases are female and 3,340 are male with 48 cases being unknown.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 7,303 confirmed cases with 314 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.