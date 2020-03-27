GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Rep. Joe Runions is continuing to recover from COVID-19 but is back at home now.
The state representative sent the following statement on Friday:
“I returned home from the hospital late Tuesday afternoon and continue to make good progress in my recovery from COVID-19. I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph’s Medical Center for their excellent care in getting me through this. We must do more to prioritize support for our hospitals and medical personnel. While there are many things to worry about during this crisis, if our hospitals, doctors and nurses aren’t able to help people get better, the rest of it won’t matter.
“During my transition from hospital to home, I was lucky to have the support I needed. Others are not so fortunate and really need nursing home care, yet the nursing homes won’t take them for obvious reasons. We must begin establishing intermediary facilities to care for COVID-19 patients who are well enough to leave the hospital but aren’t able to go home.”
Runions represents the 37th district of Missouri, which includes Grandview.
