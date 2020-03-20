JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, leadership on both sides of the aisle in the Missouri House of Representatives released a statement confirming that someone in the state capitol has COVID-19.
"We have recently learned a member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus," the statement said.
It goes on to say they are working to notify other members of the house and staff who may have been in contact with the member who has the virus.
They have requested that all employees stay out of the state capitol for the next 10 days.
"While we learn more and work closely with DHSS to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health," they said.
Later on Friday, multiple sources and the Jackson County Democratic Party confirmed that the ill representative is Joe Runions of Grandview, Missouri.
He has been hospitalized and is 79 years old.
