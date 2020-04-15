KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The department said the state now has 4,895 confirmed cases with 147 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 1,938, Kansas City has recorded 371 and Jackson County has 243.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

2,601 cases are female and 2,238 are male with 56 cases being unknown.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 4,686 COVID-19 cases in Missouri with a total of 133 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.